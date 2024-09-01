Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,538 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

