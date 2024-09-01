Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

About ARK Innovation ETF

(Free Report)

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.