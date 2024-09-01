Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

