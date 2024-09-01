Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

IWD stock opened at $188.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.42 and a 200 day moving average of $175.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

