Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $275.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $276.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

