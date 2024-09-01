Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $336.11 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

