Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $369,052. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.57.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

