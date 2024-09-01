Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,785,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

