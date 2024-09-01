Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DJD. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,507,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DJD opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

