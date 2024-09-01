Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $419,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.15.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

