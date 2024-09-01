Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 203,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.