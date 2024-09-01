Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.13.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

