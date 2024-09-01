Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $484,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

