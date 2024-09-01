Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,892 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

