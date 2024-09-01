Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

