Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

