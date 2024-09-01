Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 378 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.