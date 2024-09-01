Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,586 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDT opened at $88.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

