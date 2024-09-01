Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.
BATS HYD opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
