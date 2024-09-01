John A. Utz Sells 2,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $36,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,522,000 after buying an additional 184,813 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 728,555 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

