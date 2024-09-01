John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

JBT opened at $89.84 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

