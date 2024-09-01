Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 76,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 102,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 132,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.86 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

