Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,033,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRXF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Laramide Resources has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

