Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,033,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.
Laramide Resources Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRXF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Laramide Resources has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
