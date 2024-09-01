Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LWAY. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,191.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,114 shares of company stock valued at $525,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

