Lockheed Martin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,520 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 147% compared to the average daily volume of 7,499 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $568.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $569.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

