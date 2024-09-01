Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,630. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

