Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day moving average of $339.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

