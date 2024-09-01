Macquarie Boosts Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $13.50

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Macquarie from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IREN. B. Riley cut their target price on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.91 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 351,774 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

