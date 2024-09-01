MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Purchases C$18,137.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Thomas Peregoodoff bought 1,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.14 per share, with a total value of C$18,137.00.
MAG Silver Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.65.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.960021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
