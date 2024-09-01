MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Purchases C$18,137.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Thomas Peregoodoff bought 1,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.14 per share, with a total value of C$18,137.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.65.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.960021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.17.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

