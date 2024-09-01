Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of MALJF stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

