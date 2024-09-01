Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of MALJF stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
