Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

