Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3,317.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $120.84.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.78%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

