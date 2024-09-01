Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,645,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

ABM opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at $18,503,319.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

