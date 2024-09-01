Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Plexus by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $132.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,118,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,824. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

