Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $237,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

