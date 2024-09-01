Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.67 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,208 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HP were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.18 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

