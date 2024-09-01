Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 7,029 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 294.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ATI by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ATI in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

ATI Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ATI opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

