Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EQT by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of EQT by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.35.

EQT stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

