Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,373 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

