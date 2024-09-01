Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,222 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 902.5% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

