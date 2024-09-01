Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 303 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.67. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.