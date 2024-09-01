Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 501 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.99. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,946,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,473,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,946,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,473,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $766,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,591.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,736 shares of company stock worth $46,330,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.79.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

