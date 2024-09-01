MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $314.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 98,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,376.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,047,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,026,148.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 296,502 shares of company stock worth $5,948,360. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

