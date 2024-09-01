MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

MET opened at $77.48 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.