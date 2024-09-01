Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 10,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $224,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $62,188,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $165.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

