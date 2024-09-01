Michael Coetzee Sells 900 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Stock

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,353.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PHIN opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PHINIA by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

