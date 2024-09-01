Michael del Prado Buys 95 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Michael del Prado acquired 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$209.00 ($141.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,855.00 ($13,415.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

