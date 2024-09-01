Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

