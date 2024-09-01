MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $275.00 at UBS Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDB. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.52.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.87. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in MongoDB by 86.4% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in MongoDB by 115.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

