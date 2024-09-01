Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total value of $1,767,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,215 shares of company stock valued at $88,496,208. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $934.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $850.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $761.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

