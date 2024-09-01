Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

